Police Officer Saves Abused Boy From Horror House — And Adopts Him

A police officer in Poteau, Oklahoma didn't just save a child from horrific abuse — he adopted the troubled boy and gave him a loving home!

Officer Jody Thompson was singled out by the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigations for going far beyond the call of duty when he answered a shocking call about child abuse, despite already being off-duty. “I thought I would respond to the call with on-duty officers to see if I could give any kind of assistance,” he told reporters — recalling the troubling sight of discovering 8-year-old John being confined in a trash can full of water!

The emaciated victim also had his hands tied, and Officer Thompson insisted on staying at John's side as the tragic child recovered in an intensive care unit. The police officer soon applied to become a foster father, and adopted John after the child's parents gave up custody while serving jail sentences. In a surprising twist, the officer then took in John's sister!