Pierce Brosnan and wife Keely Shaye Smith weren't shy about showing off their enduring passion while getting away from it all in Italy!

Pierce has been with journalist Kelly since he met her on a Mexican beach in 1994, when she was just 31 years old. At the time, Pierce was preparing to become the new James Bond while mourning the loss of his first wife, Cassandra Harris, to ovarian cancer in 1991.

Pierce married Keely in Aug., 2001 — and the couple seem intent on proving that insiders were right when they told The National ENQUIRER in 2015: "Pierce is as in love with Keely today as the day they met!"

"He still believes she's the sexiest woman in the world," said the source. "Pierce is proud to show her off. He's always grabbing, hugging and kissing her in public."

The star was still reportedly shaken and stirred when he discovered Keely's desire for slenderizing liposuction to mark her birthday in 2015.

The handsome actor "threw a fit," an insider told The ENQUIRER. "Pierce told Keely he loves her just the way she is — flaws and all. In fact, he said he'd break up with Keely if she ever went under the knife."