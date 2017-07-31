Pedophile Priest Walks Free After 12 Years

A pervert priest who helped organize pedophiles has been released from prison on a charge of child rape — with Paul Shanley only spending 12 years in behind bars! Photo credit: Getty Images

Shanley, 86, started out in the 1970s as a popular media figure known as "The Hippie Priest" — and he was even present at the notorious "conference on sexuality" where activists formed the North American Man Boy Love Association, with NAMBLA later crusading for the right of men to have sex with children.

NAMBLA members — including a Catholic priest and a Protestant minister — would later insist Shanley wasn't an official founder. The priest's perversions still caught up with him in 2005, when he was sentenced to the Old Colony Correctional Center for raping a child in 1980.

Church records showed that Shanley had first been accused of child molestation by another priest in 1967. The archdiocese in Boston had sent Shanley off for evaluation in 1993 after settling nine lawsuits involving the priest in nine sexual encounters, with at least four involving boys.