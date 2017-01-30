1 of 8

Donald Trump and Pauley Perrette shocked fans overnight when the "NCIS" star went to social media for a rant that blastedand the Kardsahian clan while quoting '80s pop act Tears for Fears. The actress — who's spent 14 seasons playing forensic scientist Abby Sciuto on the hit CBS show — also declared, "I live in a sh--ty old house" while insisting she was "scared to death right now!"

Pauley posted her rant early in the morning of Jan. 30, starting with: "OK, let's do this..." She then complained about people not taking her political opinions seriously because she's an actress, boasting that she "cum laude graduated in Sociology, Psychology and Criminal Science."

She also stressed her credentials as a normal human being, saying: "I worked at a car lot, Taco Bell, was a bartender, and worked as a cook assistant in a bottom of a boat in dirty fish water." But Pauley doesn't want fans to think that she's filthy rich now!

After insisting that her house was "sh--ty," Pauley added: "Use my paycheck to help others whenever I can. I don't own anything of value (except my rescue dogs, which are priceless). You have been fooled by an illusion of excess. Trumps. Kardashians...I don't believe in that sh-t!"

Pauley also provided some insight into a possible motivation for her public proclamation, saying: "My boss ['NCIS' showrunner] Gary [Glasberg] died suddenly and his memorial was today and I miss him and it sux. Three of my friends died this year. Does this seem like 'CELEBRITY PROBLEMS?'"

The star lives in the Hollywood Hills, but can't claim to be isolated from the world. She had to survive a frightening attack by a deranged homeless man in front of her house in Nov. 2015 — saying that her attacker was "telling me he was going to kill me."