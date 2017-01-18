1 of 4
Paula Deen's brother-in-law — the Dominican priest that she endorsed as her "spiritual advisor" — has committed suicide just days after being served with a shocking lawsuit [inset] accusing him of being a child molester! The latest scandal for the celebrity chef came to a sudden end when Henry B. Groover II took his own life in Savannah, Ga.
RadarOnline.com exclusively reported the tragic twist, with a police spokesperson confirming: “The suicide investigation was launched yesterday.” The brother of Paula's husband Michael [pictured] had been named in a lawsuit filed by Ancil Havery Gordon III. The court documents claimed the priest had “lured and otherwise enticed the minor into…illegal sexual acts” between “the years 1983 to present.”
The accusations were also an embarrassment to the locals of Savannah, where Paula began her career and still oversees her cooking empire. Gordon implicated the entire community as turning their back to Henry Groover's young victims, saying in the lawsuit that the priest was “well known to some in the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan area as a pedophile.”
In a bizarre twist, Gordon claimed in the lawsuit that they were finally going to court because Groover was planning “to continuously observe the plaintiff’s family” after he “moved his residence” next to where his alleged victim lived with his wife and children. Paula and her husband have yet to make any comments about the lawsuit or the death of Henry Groover.
