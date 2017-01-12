1 of 3
Legendary performer Paul Anka has joined the line-up for Donald Trump's presidential inauguration — and RadarOnline has the scoop on how he's rewriting a classic song for the occasion. Paul topped the charts through the '50s and '70s with hits like "Diana" and "(You're) Having My Baby." He also wrote the lyrics to the "My Way," as crooned by everyone from Frank Sinatra to Elvis Presley. Now the new Prez is getting his own set of custom "My Way" lyrics!
Plenty of performers have stayed away from performing at the Trump Inaugural festivities — but Paul's willing to face the showbiz blacklist by doing things "his way." “Paul was asked by the members of the Trump inauguration committee and he was only too happy to do it for his longtime friend,” an Anka insider told Radar — adding: “Now, Paul has re-written those lyrics especially for Donald Trump, which he will perform during the inaugural dance for Donald and his lovely First Lady, Melania.”
The 2017 inauguration won't be the first time that Trump and Paul have worked together, though. Back in 1992, the real estate magnate joined Paul for a guest appearance on "All My Children." Susan Lucci's character of Erica Kane was visiting New York City in the very special episode, and was thrilled to run into the pair playing themselves!
