Plenty of performers have stayed away from performing at the Trump Inaugural festivities — but Paul's willing to face the showbiz blacklist by doing things "his way." “Paul was asked by the members of the Trump inauguration committee and he was only too happy to do it for his longtime friend,” an Anka insider told Radar — adding: “Now, Paul has re-written those lyrics especially for Donald Trump, which he will perform during the inaugural dance for Donald and his lovely First Lady, Melania.”