Patton Oswalt Engaged — Just 14 Months After Wife’s Sordid Death

Patton Oswalt — the character actor from "The King of Queens" and the voice of Remy in "Ratatouille" — is engaged to actress Meredith Salenger, just 14 months after — the character actor from "The King of Queens" and the voice of Remy in "Ratatouille" — is engaged to actress, just 14 months after his first wife's fatal overdose! Photo credit: Getty Images

Crime writer Michelle Eileen McNamara (seen here in 2011) passed away on April 21, 2016, in the couple's Los Angeles home. Patton and Meredith made their debut as a couple on the red carpet in June 2017, and didn't waste any time announcing their engagement. Photo credit: Getty Images

It's a quick rebound for Patton after his first wife's body was found surrounded by drugs — including uppers, downers, painkillers, cocaine and even a substance similar to the party drug Ecstasy. The autopsy report ruled that Michelle's cause of death was "multiple drug toxicity." Photo credit: Instagram/meredithsalenger

Officials also found that Michelle had prescriptions for an antidepressant, an antibiotic and an anti-inflammatory drug — none of which were prescribed to the couple's young daughter. Photo credit: Getty Images