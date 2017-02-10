1 of 4
AKM-GSI
Paris Jackson visited her mom Debbie Rowe in California — celebrating the end of Debbie's chemotherapy even as Jackson Family insiders fear for Paris' mental health! The National ENQUIRER caught Paris out in Encino, Calif., looking proud of her mom. As reported earlier by The ENQUIRER, Paris had reunited with her estranged mother during her mother's cancer battle. Insiders, however, fear that Paris is continuing her own battle with depression!
Paris was getting a rare break from drama with Debbie, as the Jackson family still tried to recover from her explosive "Rolling Stone" interview — which included her shocking charge that she had been raped by an older “complete stranger” when she was 14! That was just three years after Michael Jackson died of a shocking 2009 drug death! “I don’t wanna give too many details,” she said, but speculation quickly grew about the tragedy.
Now insiders fear that the troubling revelation — and drama with her boyfriend, Michael Snoddy — could plunge the beauty into more fits of suicidal despair. “When she’s with him,” an insider said of Snoddy, “Paris is rebellious. They believe she’s drinking and smoking pot excessively. Family members believe he’s plying her with the stuff. and will be her downfall!”
“She dropped her sober coach,” added another source. “She’s been totally reliant on this dude Snoddy. He’s encouraged her to shut the family out!” As revealed by The ENQUIRER, Paris slashed her wrists and downed 20 Motrin pills when she was 15, and admitted to other suicide attempts in the "Rolling Stone" interview. But it seemed Paris was definitely upbeat while out with the triumphant Debbie — who Paris describes as her "bad-ass mom!"
