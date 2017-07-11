New Twist!

Paris Jackson Steps Out With Older Man

38-year-old Trevor Donovan denies relationship with teen heir!

Paris Jackson has found an older man — with The National ENQUIRER catching the 19-year-old pop heiress holding hands with 38-year-old actor Trevor Donovan!

It's the latest surprising show of PDA by Michael Jackson's troubled daughter, who started the year suffering what insiders called a "total breakdown" before boasting of her bisexuality in April. Paris seemed very close to Trevor, however, despite denials that they're a couple!

Trevor — a former soap star best known for playing gay tennis star Teddy Montgomery on the "90210" reboot — is "just friends" with Paris, according to a statement by the actor's representative, who insisted that Paris and Trevor were simply meeting to discuss a campaign for animal shelters.

But if the two are dating, the age gap wouldn't be a first for Donovan — who once wooed his way into the infamous Kennedy family by reportedly dating Kerry Kennedy when she was just 19! The daughter of Robert F. Kennedy — and niece of JFK — began to be frequently photographed with Trevor in 2014.

The actor even once laughed that he had been made an "honorary Kennedy." At the time, however, insiders were also insisting that Trevor and Kerry were simply "best friends."

