Uncensored Photos!

Pamela Anderson Topless In Saint-Tropez

'Baywatch' beauty keeps her love triangle steaming!

By
View gallery 6
BACKGRID

 

 

 

Pamela Anderson Topless In Saint-Tropez
1 of 6
Pamela Anderson turned 50 years old on July 1, 2017 — but she's still juggling international lovers and even getting caught nude during photo shoots!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The National ENQUIRER caught Pamela out in the French resort town of Saint-Tropez, where she signed on to mix business with pleasure — in the same country where she's juggling plenty of men!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

As earlier reported by The ENQUIRER, the "Baywatch" beauty is currently hot and heavy with French soccer star Adil Rami and playboy Romain Chavent — even while still proclaiming her love for super spy Julian Assange.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Pamela also showed off the amazing assets that keep her going as a top model. She's also still daring as ever, with this photo shoot leading in a wardrobe malfunction!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Pamela's topless shoot ended up with her descending down into the French Riviera, where the currents were enough to finally open up the coat that had barely kept her covered.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Pamela also showed off that a little water couldn't keep her from looking glamorous — displaying the style that keeps her in demand even after a big-budget "Baywatch" movie fizzled at the box office.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Comments