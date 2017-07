Sadly, Otto, 22, died without regaining consciousness — or being able to name his killers — in a Cincinnati hospital less than a week after being released by North Korea , where he had spent 18 months in captivity. But retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer believes Otto was repeatedly shot full of mind-numbing drugs like sodium pentothal, which leaves no physical marks. The crippling concoctions reduce victims to a zombie-like status, and the savaged youth never woke from his trance.