Oscar Pistorius Rushed To Hospital With Chest Pains

Second health crisis for disgraced runner who murdered his girlfriend!

Oscar Pistorius — the disgraced disabled racing champion who shot his model girlfriend — was rushed to the hospital with a suspected heart attack!

The once-beloved South African sportsman was taken to a hospital in nearby Pretoria after complaining in prison of chest pains on Aug. 3 — and discharged hours later, with a family spokesman insisting that Pistorius was "okay."

It was the second bizarre health crisis for Pistorius in prison — after an August 2016 incident where he was rushed to a hospital with injuries to his wrists.

Last August, Pistorius was rushed to the same hospital after sustaining injuries to his wrists in jail.

An inmate later claimed that Pistorius had injured himself intentionally. That was shortly after the Paralympic gold medalist had been sentenced to six years for the shooting death of Reeva Steenkamp.

