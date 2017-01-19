1 of 3
Harvey Stephens terrorized audiences as Satanic offspring Damien Thorn in 1976's "The Omen" — and now he's been busted for being an unholy terror on the road! The former child actor, now 46, was given a suspended sentence in an English court for beating the hell out of two bikers!
Prosecutors said Harvey was driving on a road near Westerham, Kent, in Aug. 2015 — when two riders overtook his car, with one flipping him the bird. Stephens then overtook the pair, pulled over to get them both off the road, and punched the offending motorcyclist hard enough to knock him unconscious. The other biker then had to pull Harvey off of his pal.
Harvey received a suspended sentence after admitting to two counts of Actual Bodily Harm and criminal damage. The former child star pretty much gave up acting after starring as the Antichrist in the 1976 horror hit, but fans of "The Omen" weren't too surprised to see the aging actor raising hell. He was famously cast as young Damien after being the most enthusiastic of a group of children told to attack "Omen" Richard Donner.
