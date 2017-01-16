1 of 5
Getty/Files
Getty/Files
The wife of Omar Mateen — the Islamic terrorist who murdered 49 people in an Orlando, Fla., nightclub — has been arrested by the FBI. There had been claims that Noor Salman had helped her husband shop for ammo before he husband attacked the revelers in the popular gay hotspot. Now she's been charged with aiding and abetting the slaughter at the Pulse nightclub — just months after insisting to reporters: “I was unaware of everything!”
Noor Salman has also been charged with obstruction of justice over the attack that horrified America in June 2016. There had been continued reports of her remaining a suspect in the aftermath of the shootings — especially after FBI agents leaked to journalists that she had admitted to once driving Mateen to the Pulse nightclub at an earlier date "because he wanted to scope it out."
The couple's sex life was also questioned when numerous gay men in the surrounding area revealed that Mateen was a closeted bisexual who frequently tried to pick up men on gay dating sites. The FBI refused to confirm those reports, but one agent told reporters they had reason to believe that Mateen had cheated on his wife with other women.
Getty Images
Getty Images
Salman was also under suspicion over concerns that she hadn't notified authorities when her husband called her from the nightclub during the massacre. Around 4 a.m. — with Mateen continuing to murder innocents after calling 911 himself — he texted his wife to ask if she'd seen the news. She responded with a text saying that she loved him.
Authorities later told reporters that Salman had given conflicting accounts of the night of the murders. In addition to helping her husband shop for ammunition, she confessed that she knew he had spent thousands of dollars on guns and bullets. The charges linking her to the deadly attacks have been filed just one month after she applied in California to legally change her son's name.
X
Share this: