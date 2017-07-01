Olivia De Havilland At 101 — Heartbreaking Regret Over Vicious Feud

Joan Fontaine created many of showbiz's most awkward moments. The siblings had a deep dislike for each other going back to childhood. That rivalry only got worse when they both landed in Hollywood and began fighting over stardom! Olivia de Havilland made it to 101 years old on July 1, 2017 — but the beloved screen star is full of regrets over Hollywood's most famous feud . Her legendary squabbling with sistercreated many of showbiz's most awkward moments. The siblings had a deep dislike for each other going back to childhood. That rivalry only got worse when they both landed in Hollywood and began fighting over stardom! Photo credit: Getty Images

Olivia (at right) starred in "Gone With The Wind" and won Oscars for "To Each Their Own" and "The Heiress." Joan starred in "Rebecca" and "Jane Eyre," with her own Oscar win for Alfred Hitchock's "Suspicion." But bad blood was always boiling — beginning when their mother insisted Joan take a different last name after her older sister became a movie star first!

When Joan won her Best Actress Oscar for 1941's "Suspicion," Olivia — nominated that same year for "Hold Back The Dawn" — refused to shake her hand. ("She was haughty to me after that," Olivia later complained.) After Olivia won an Oscar for 1946's "To Each His Own," she brushed off her sister's attempt to congratulate her as she left the stage. Photo credit: Getty Images

It was soon understood in Hollywood that the sisters (seen here politely posing with Dorothy Lamour) could never be invited to the same event. According to Joan, Olivia didn't even invite her to their mother's memorial service! "Their life was a constant battle of egos," said a source close to Fontaine, who passed away in 2013 at the age of 96. "They each made halfhearted attempts at reconciliation over the years, but the truces never lasted. Joan would not bury the hatchet." Photo credit: Getty Images

Joan's bitterness grew so intense, she once remarked: "I married first, won the Oscar before Olivia did, and if I die first, she'll undoubtedly be livid!" But insiders told The National ENQUIRER that Joan's death had ultimately left Olivia remorseful. Photo credit: Getty Images

"When Joan was alive, it was easy for Olivia to hate her," a friend told The ENQUIRER. "Now, Olivia says if she could take it all back — the sniping, the bad blood and the feuds waged through their children — she would." Photo credit: Getty Images

"Olivia realizes she wasted years by not extending an olive branch to Joan," said the insider, "and she can't get past the guilt. We always worried that when one sister passed away, it would be hard for the other to carry on, knowing how they perpetuated this feud for so long!" Photo credit: Getty Images

The children of the two stars tried to break past the family feud. "Joan's daughters and Olivia's children all love each other and keep in touch, but they suffered the terrible weight of Olivia and Joan's battles," said the insider. "Looking back, Olivia feels horrible about it now!" Photo credit: Getty Images