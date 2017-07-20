Simpson Plans ‘Church Of O.J.’ After Parole

"O.J. is very religious now, and he's been counseling other inmates with Bible studies for months," his manager Norman Pardo told The ENQUIRER. "When I talk to him on the phone, all he wants to discuss is religion. He's obsessed!" Photo credit: Getty Images

"O.J. will tell you that he wants to bring people together, but that's BS as far as I'm concerned," said an insider. "There's a lot of people sending bucket-loads of money to these TV preachers, and O.J.'s just looking to rake in millions from poor, unsuspecting Christians!" Photo credit: Getty Images

Pardo says that he's already negotiating with religious TV networks to carry Simpson's crusade — and they've even designed this "Holy Safari" promotional poster showing Simpson dressed in white with outstretched arms — posing with a large shining cross. Photo credit: Getty Images

To kick-start O.J.'s new life, a company called Saylors Brothers Entertainment is working with Simpson and Pardo to produce a documentary on the disgraced NFL star . Kenny Saylors, director of the documentary, told The ENQUIRER: "O.J. has rediscovered his faith, and we're interested in working with him." Photo credit: Getty Images