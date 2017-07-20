Simpson Plans ‘Church Of O.J.’ After Parole

Photo credit: Getty/Files
"O.J. is very religious now, and he's been counseling other inmates with Bible studies for months," his manager Norman Pardo told The ENQUIRER. "When I talk to him on the phone, all he wants to discuss is religion. He's obsessed!"
Photo credit: Getty Images
Photo credit: Getty Images
"O.J. will tell you that he wants to bring people together, but that's BS as far as I'm concerned," said an insider. "There's a lot of people sending bucket-loads of money to these TV preachers, and O.J.'s just looking to rake in millions from poor, unsuspecting Christians!"
Photo credit: Getty Images
Pardo says that he's already negotiating with religious TV networks to carry Simpson's crusade — and they've even designed this "Holy Safari" promotional poster showing Simpson dressed in white with outstretched arms — posing with a large shining cross.
Photo credit: Getty Images
To kick-start O.J.'s new life, a company called Saylors Brothers Entertainment is working with Simpson and Pardo to produce a documentary on the disgraced NFL star
. Kenny Saylors, director of the documentary, told The ENQUIRER: "O.J. has rediscovered his faith, and we're interested in working with him."
Photo credit: Getty Images
"We've come to the conclusion that prison has actually set him free," Saylors added. Incredibly, Simpson (seen here in his prison I.D. photo) believes he'll be welcomed into households via television — even though many people still believe he brutally murdered
his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson
and her friend Ron Goldman
.
Photo credit: Getty Images
But another source told The ENQUIRER: "People have to remember that this is a man who cold- heartedly slaughtered two human beings and got away with it. the idea of him being any kind of preacher is ridiculous. Unfortunately, he could pull it off because he's got an ego the size of the Brooklyn Bridge!"
Photo credit: Getty Images