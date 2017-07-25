O.J. Simpson: His Sick Sex Secrets That Drove Nicole Away

Nicole was barely 18 when she met her womanizing future husband a year after her graduation from Dana Point High School in Southern California. She was a waitress at the Daisy Club in Beverly Hills, and 30-year-old O.J. quickly lured her into his world of fast cars, designer clothes and jet-set travel. Photo credit: Getty Images

And by the time Nicole became his second wife in 1985, she was already familiar with the dark side of O.J. — his violent temper, his regular use of cocaine and his rampant womanizing. Nicole's neighbor Cora Fischman said that Nicole "loved O.J. so much, she was able to live with it for years. It was part of her denial."

Nicole's close friends were already worried about her being "dragged down" by OJ.'s appetite for sleaze, according to the insider. That included O.J.'s fascination with kinky fantasies and wife-swapping. Early in their marriage, he even tried to talk Nicole into joining in a foursome with another famous athlete and his wife.

"The other guy's wife was gorgeous, too," reported one of Nicole's girlfriends. "The public would be shocked if they knew their identities. Nicole said O.J. kept urging her to get involved because he wanted to see her having lesbian sex with the other woman" — adding that Nicole felt swinging would "cheapen" their marriage.

The gal pal added: "O.J. told Nicole frequently that one woman wasn't enough for him and he needed sex five times a day, every day." But the shocking revelations about O.J. and Magic partying together finally had Nicole's friends determined to intervene!

It was mid-November, 1991 — about a week after Johnson admitted to a stunned world that he had tested HIV-positive. "O.J. was in an absolute panic immediately after Magic's announcement," said Nicole's pal. "What he didn't know was that on that weekend, while he was away working for NBC, a couple of Nicole's pals spelled out the chilling facts to her."

Nicole listened intently as several close friends staged a safe-sex intervention. The source recalled her being told: "It's well-known all around L.A. that O.J. has shared girls with Magic. They've taken part in orgies together and are equally promiscuous" — adding that Nicole's friends "made it clear to Nicole that they weren't simply repeating gossip."

Said the pal: "When O.J. returned to L.A., Nicole was waiting for him. She walked him into the study and let rip. 'Look', she said. 'I know all about you and Magic Johnson and the sluts you screwed, and I'm not taking it anymore. I want a divorce.'"

"Nicole, so used to being slapped around by O.J., couldn't believe it when he broke down and cried," added the insider. "He confessed everything to her and said he would change his ways. Then he urged her to get an AIDS test. He told her: 'I've already been tested.'"

Nicole, says the pal, was also tested, and both she and O.J. turned out to be HIV-free. Their abusive marriage didn't recover, though, and the couple were talking divorce by the end of the year. "They never slept together again before their divorce," said a pal — adding: "A couple of months later, they were legally separated."