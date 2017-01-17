1 of 10

In a bombshell turn of events, Los Angeles private investigator Michael Alexander Martin says that he personally saw Jason at the scene of the grisly crime in Brentwood, Calif. What’s more, Martin’s released a compelling dossier of evidence that, if proven true, would blow the “unsolved” case wide open and cement the Los Angeles Police Department’s criminal probe into O.J. as the greatest bungled investigation in American history!

“It has been a long journey in finding the courage to come forward to the world with all that I witnessed that night,” he told The ENQUIRER — with Martin claiming he was parked about 40 yards away from Nicole’s tony townhouse in Brentwood when it became a grisly crime scene. The detective was conducting an unrelated stakeout on the fateful night of June 12, 1994.

Getty Images Getty Images Around 10:15 p.m., he said he saw O.J. and his son park O.J.’s infamous white Ford Bronco in an alley behind Nicole’s home. O.J. exited the car and slipped on gloves, claimed Michael. Ten minutes later, O.J. returned with a bundle of clothes under his left arm. Father and son (seen here in court with his mother Arnelle) then drove off into the night, Michael alleged.

The detective’s blow-by-blow narrative provides a plausible explanation for O.J.’s bizarre post-murder behavior — it allowed him to take the fall for his eldest son! Martin later teamed up with Texas-based private eye William C. Dear, who had also spent decades pursuing Jason as a suspect. Together, the two unearthed more shocking evidence pointing to the celebrity offspring!

A photo that Dear unearthed from the Los Angeles County Coroner showed Nicole's bloodied arm sporting a watch that had stopped at exactly 9:59 p.m. — presumably as Nicole was knocked down while fighting for her life. The detective also found a suspicious mark on Jason's time card for his job at Jackson's, a West Hollywood restaurant where O.J.'s son was working as a chef.

Getty Images Getty Images The card showed Jason punching out mechanically every night during the week of the murder — except on the night of Nicole's death, when the time card showed a handwritten time of 10:30 p.m. The detective said that a coworker, Carlos Ramos, told him that Jason had left much earlier that night, between 9:30 and 9:45 p.m. The restaurant was only a 15-minute drive away from Nicole's home.

That would give Jason plenty of time to reach Nicole's home to be there at the time of the attack. O.J.'s home was only a five-minute drive from Nicole's — which would give Jason time to drive to his father's home after the attack, and then return to Nicole's house with O.J. by 10:15 p.m. In another chilling twist, Dear found a knife in a self-storage unit once rented by Jason, with the blade being consistent with the wounds on his stepmother's bloody corpse!

The ENQUIRER has previously exposed Jason's bizarre diaries full of homicidal rants, and the troubled celebrity scion had acted out violently in the past — including an arrest for attacking his former boss in 1992 with a kitchen knife. On the night of the murders, Jason had booked reservations at Jackson's to cook for his whole family, only to have Nicole and her entourage fail to come to the restaurant.