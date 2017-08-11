O.J. Simpson Parole Lies: Ron’s Dad Blasts ‘Conflict-Free’ Life

The 70-year-old’s “conflict-free life” includes a series of well-documented wife-beating incidents, an infamous murder trial, a violent road-rage encounter with a motorist and numerous high-profile, drug-fueled fights with a gal pal. A still heartbroken Fred Goldman
, whose son, Ron, was butchered along with O.J.’s ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson
in 1994, pooh-poohed O.J.’s claim. “A conflict-free life?” asked Fred. “This is who he is. He’s a sociopath, a narcissistic liar, a murderer, a thug, a kidnapper, a robber. The list goes on.”