O.J. Simpson Parole Lies: Ron’s Dad Blasts ‘Conflict-Free’ Life

Convicted felon still owes millions to the victim's families!

O.J. Simpson
O.J. Simpson boasted to a parole board that he’d lived a “conflict-free life,” but a National ENQUIRER investigation reveals he has a violent and blood-soaked past going back decades!

  The 70-year-old’s “conflict-free life” includes a series of well-documented wife-beating incidents, an infamous murder trial, a violent road-rage encounter with a motorist and numerous high-profile, drug-fueled fights with a gal pal. A still heartbroken Fred Goldman, whose son, Ron, was butchered along with O.J.’s ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson in 1994, pooh-poohed O.J.’s claim. “A conflict-free life?” asked Fred. “This is who he is. He’s a sociopath, a narcissistic liar, a murderer, a thug, a kidnapper, a robber. The list goes on.”

The disgraced football star was acquitted of the double murders in 1995. But he was found liable for the killings in a civil trial two years later and ordered to cough up $33.5 million. He’s been in jail in Nevada since 2008, after a botched armed robbery in a Las Vegas hotel. But on July 20, O.J. put on a goody two-shoes act to earn parole after serving nine years of his 33-year sentence.

“Most of my life … I’m not a guy who lived a criminal life,” O.J. told the parole board with a straight face. But a review of his past crimes and misdemeanors clearly illustrates the type of hot-tempered, wife-beating monster he really is! At age 16, O.J. spent time in juvenile detention for fighting and thievery, while running with a San Francisco gang called, “The Persian Warriors.” He was arrested in 1989 for spousal abuse after Nicole called 911

Officers found her face beaten to a pulp, and she frantically cried: “He’s going to kill me!” Nicole had repeatedly called the cops after O.J. went berserk, smashing her car windshield with a bat, slamming her against a wall, locking her in the cellar of their home and chasing her out their Brentwood, Calif., mansion with a gun! Nicole look-alike Christie Prody also frequently called cops for help while dating O.J., including once in 2000 when he broke into her Florida home.

During one of their many skirmishes, a raging O.J. threatened Christie: “You’ll die just like Nicole!” In 2000, he was also cuffed for battery during a cocaine-fueled, road-rage incident near Miami but was acquitted. “I’m the guy that pretty much got along with everybody,” the maniac told the Nevada parole board — who shockingly went on to decide that O.J. will be free to walk out of prison in October.

