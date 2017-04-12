1 of 3
Caitlyn Jenner's explosive new memoir includes her shocking secret that O.J. Simpson lawyer Robert Kardashian believed his client was guilty! RadarOnline unearthed the bombshell revelation with a first look at the upcoming manuscript to "Secrets Of My Life." Now the nephew of Simpson's murdered ex Nicole Brown Simpson is speaking out to Radar about Caitlyn's shocking claim — saying: “My family and I have always believed OJ is guilty!”
Sean Brown — the nephew of Nicole, who was brutally murdered on June 12, 1994 — told Radar: “Caitlyn’s point of view certainly makes sense,” adding: “I absolutely think OJ’s guilty, and I think there were people who knew he was guilty.” Caitlyn says that included defense lawyer Kardashian, who told her after Simpson was found liable for the death of Ron Goldman in a civil suit: “I would’ve been okay with it if they had gotten him in the first trial.”
At the time, Caitlyn was still living as Bruce Jenner — and the sensational memoir also has Caitlyn's confirmation that she's been castrated as part of her dramatic sex change. Sean Brown told Radar that the new claim by Caitlyn is a reminder of a tragedy that he still hopes to put behind him: “I absolutely try not to think about that. I have a new family, and I try to keep that [part of my life] as separate as I can.”
