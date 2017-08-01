Charlie Sheen’s Obsession With Bloody O.J. Crime Photos

Details of Sheen's sick obsession are contained in explosive divorce documents filed by his wife Denise Richards in 2006. She charged that Sheen "displayed what I can only describe as an abnormal fascination with Nicole Simpson's death, and showed my mother and I her autopsy photographs which I found very disturbing." [GRAPHIC PHOTOS FOLLOW...]
"I had one small child and I was pregnant," added Denise, "and I was afraid to leave him. I was also afraid to stay with him." And one of Sheen's concerned pals told The National ENQUIRER even more chilling details.
"After a spat one day, Sheen showed her the Nicole Brown Simpson autopsy pictures on his computer and told her, 'Do I have to remind you what O. J. got away with?'" said the insider. "Denise feared ending up in the morgue looking just like Nicole — and that he'd get away with murder just like The Juice did a decade earlier!"
Insiders added that Sheen had also confronted other women with his gory collection of photos showing the near-decapitated corpse of Nicole. Then more friends of the troubled star spoke out after Brooke Mueller made a desperate 911 call on Christmas Day 2009 — saying that her then-husband Sheen was threatening her at knifepoint.
Brooke told police that her then-husband pinned her to the bed, put a knife to her throat and threatened to kill her. An arrest warrant quotes her as saying the menacing actor told her, "You better be in fear. If you tell anybody, I'll kill you."
In the 911 tape, a weeping woman can be heard saying: "My husband had me [inaudible] with um, with a knife...I thought I was gonna die!" Pals even said at the time that Sheen had become fascinated with ways to pull off the perfect murder.
The actor later denied threatening Brooke with a knife, and the two briefly reconciled before divorcing in 2011. But one insider told The ENQUIRER: "Denise knows exactly how Brooke must have felt when she told cops she was afraid she'd die!"
