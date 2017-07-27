WATCH: Deadly State Fair Ride Sends Passengers Flying

Opening day at the Ohio State Fair turned into a nightmare as innocent revelers were sent flying — with at least one fatality as a full row of seats became detached on a Fireball ride!
As seen here, the fun-seekers were sent flying as an entire row of seats became detached from the ride — flinging them to the concrete below. The Fireball spins its passengers around at 40 feet over the ground, with six rows attached to arms that swing like a pendulum.
The horrific aftermath is seen in this chilling footage — as three victims were rushed to a local hospital, with one 18-year-old passenger dying from his injuries. Gov. John Kasich quickly ordered the fair to be shut down while new inspections began — with sources saying the Fireball had already passed one inspection earlier that day.