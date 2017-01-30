1 of 6
InStar
InStar
Nicole Kidman had fashionistas divided over her bizarre green dress that she wore to the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards — but insiders are saying that the frock really helped distract from her face! The star should be celebrating her Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress in "Lion." Instead, the buzz is all about claims of extreme plastic surgery!
InStar
InStar
RadarOnline spoke to respected cosmetic surgeon Dr. Otto Placik, who believes Nicole went into 2017 showing the aftereffects of marathon plastic surgery. Her cheeks "seem excessively full, indicating fillers," said Dr. Placik. "Her lower face seems taut, and her upper lip is more elongated!"
FameFlynet
FameFlynet
Nicole's plunging neckline on her green Gucci gown also allowed her to show off her more modest curves — in what might count as another big fix! As The National ENQUIRER reported in Dec. 2016, the Aussie actress saw her dream bosom become a nightmare over fears of exploding implants.
InStar
InStar
Dr. Anthony Youn, who hasn't treated the actress, noted at the time that Nicole seemingly “had her implants removed. Her size appears to have gone from a small C to an A!”
InStar
InStar
The biggest change on the red carpet still seemed to be Nicole's relationship with husband Keith Urban. The couple put on a very gracious display for the cameras after plenty of tension at the "Lion" premiere in Australia! Witnesses gasped in horror as the celebrity couple launched into a “furious row” on the red carpet, said a spy in Sydney — clobbering each other with “bitter insults.”
But the couple were beaming in happiness on the red carpet at the SAG Awards in Hollywood on Jan. 29, 2017 — looking like Nicole's husband had changed his attitude after his wife's big Oscar nomination. “Nicole is so sick of Keith constantly sulking,” said a pal. “He needs to realize her career is important to her, and to start being more supportive!”
X
Share this: