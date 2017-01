Nicole's plunging neckline on her green Gucci gown also allowed her to show off her more modest curves — in what might count as another big fix! As The National ENQUIRER reported in Dec. 2016, the Aussie actress saw her dream bosom become a nightmare over fears of exploding implants.

Dr. Anthony Youn, who hasn't treated the actress, noted at the time that Nicole seemingly “had her implants removed. Her size appears to have gone from a small C to an A!”

The biggest change on the red carpet still seemed to be Nicole's relationship with husband. The couple put on a very gracious display for the cameras after plenty of tension at the "Lion" premiere in Australia! Witnesses gasped in horror as the celebrity couple launched into a “furious row” on the red carpet, said a spy in Sydney — clobbering each other with “bitter insults.”

But the couple were beaming in happiness on the red carpet at the SAG Awards in Hollywood on Jan. 29, 2017 — looking like Nicole's husband had changed his attitude after his wife's big Oscar nomination. “Nicole is so sick of Keith constantly sulking,” said a pal. “He needs to realize her career is important to her, and to start being more supportive!”