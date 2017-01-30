Dr. Anthony Youn, who hasn't treated the actress, noted at the time that Nicole seemingly “had her implants removed. Her size appears to have gone from a small C to an A!”

The biggest change on the red carpet still seemed to be Nicole's relationship with husband. The couple put on a very gracious display for the cameras after plenty of tension at the "Lion" premiere in Australia! Witnesses gasped in horror as the celebrity couple launched into a “furious row” on the red carpet, said a spy in Sydney — clobbering each other with “bitter insults.”

But the couple were beaming in happiness on the red carpet at the SAG Awards in Hollywood on Jan. 29, 2017 — looking like Nicole's husband had changed his attitude after his wife's big Oscar nomination. “Nicole is so sick of Keith constantly sulking,” said a pal. “He needs to realize her career is important to her, and to start being more supportive!”