Nelsan Ellis’ Bizarre Death — ‘True Blood’ Star In Secret Scientology Treatment

"True Blood" star Nelsan Ellis was a closet Scientologist who secretly attended cult-like group's dangerous detox program, according to his former pal!

Steven Mango. " In a stunning world exclusive, an ex-Scientology poster boy who claimed to have acted as Nelsan's "twin" in the group's Purification Rundown — or "Purif" for short — told The National ENQUIRER he believes the program caused, or contributed to, Nelsan's death at the age of 39. "I almost died on the program," said. " Katie Holmes had purple hands while she was on it. It's not safe."

According to a statement, Nelsan's father said his son's kidneys failed, he had a blood infection, his blood pressure dropped and "his dear sweet heart raced out of control." His manager, Emily Gerson Saines, attributed the death to the actor's solo attempt to quit drinking. The ENQUIRER is the first to report Nelsan's involvement with Scientology and its Purif program.

Mango, who "escaped" the religion in 2012, told The ENQUIRER he met Nelsan earlier that year outside the purification area Scientology houses in the basement of its Celebrity Centre. The area contains two saunas, he said. "There was 10 to 15 people in the program in the evening," Mango told The ENQUIRER.

"I was sitting in the sauna and Nelsan was in the corner reading a script. You take five to 10-minute breaks, where you step out of the sauna into a sitting area. My friend came up to me excitedly to tell me that the new guy was Lafayette from the HBO show 'True Blood.' "He was down to earth," Mango added.

"Nelsan later became my twin in Scientology. A twin is your partner who you do the program with. You oversee the other person while on the program and you sit with them in the sauna, fill out worksheets together." Mango is not aware if Nelsan continued in Scientology — or the Purif program — after he quit the group in 2012 and it branded him a "suppressive person," an official enemy.