MS-13: ‘Tattooed Maniacs’ Wild In The Streets

The "MS-13" street gang has turned America’s Latin neighborhoods into war zones, but the El Salvador-spawned outlaws messed with the wrong guy — fed-up President Donald Trump Photo credit: Getty Images

As one of his first orders of business, Trump unleashed federal lawmen on the MS-13 butchers — who are frequently illegal aliens from Central American nations — and demanded an end to the reign of urban terror marked by public beheadings and terrible torture. The response was swift — and devastating! By summer, the gang suffered “a huge blow” when 41 tattoo-covered thugs were collared on Long Island in New York for a string of 32 grisly slayings and “a horrific frenzy of violence.” Photo credit: Getty Images

Authorities say four of the New York victims were hacked to death as “initiation killings” after they were lured into a park by sexpots connected with the machete-wielding outlaws, whose chilling motto is “kill, rape, control.” Savagery and slaughter have allowed the 10,000-member gang to spread across the U.S. from L.A., where the Salvadorans first banded together to protect themselves from American thugs like the "Crips" and the "Bloods." Eventually, MS-13 spread to Washington, D.C., New York and America’s heartland. Photo credit: Getty Images

No one is exempt from their terror — especially members who have betrayed the gang. Last January in D.C., a 17-year- old gangbanger, Jose Cerrato, made a cell phone video of members plunging knifes and a sharp stake into a 15-year-old girl, Damaris Alexandra Reyes Rivas. They believed the girl, who belonged to a rival crew, lured 21-year-old MS-13 thug Christian Sosa Rivas to his death. The slaughter video was to be sent to the MS-13 ruling council in El Salvador, which ordered her death. Photo credit: Getty Images

In another recent slaying, MS-13 monsters shot Jeremy Jerome Jackson, a 30-year-old Jackson, Miss., resident, in the leg before chopping off his head and planting it on his front porch — a terrifying warning to the neighborhood! And in San Francisco, 48-year-old Anthony Bologna and his sons Michael and Matthew were shot dead by MS-13 killer Edwin Ramos because they accidentally blocked his car! Sentenced to life behind bars, Ramos was cheered “as a man of respect” by other gang members as he arrived in prison. Photo credit: Getty Images

MS-13 creepsters are usually teens “who have no problem hacking somebody up with a machete or knocking someone’s brains out with a bat or sledgehammer,” said Suffolk County, N.Y., Sheriff Vincent DeMarco. Recruits first must pass a brutal hazing ritual where they are beaten by other gang members before carrying out a violent mission ordered by one of the bosses. Members who want to leave the gang and start a family are forced to pay hefty fines to “buy their freedom.” Photo credit: Getty Images

Dr. Carole Lieberman tells Maria Estrada of Islip, N.Y. One California member, who wanted to quit, was told if he didn’t pay the freedom fee, he’d be forced to watch his children tortured to death. “The violence is shocking,” psychiatristtells The National ENQUIRER . “Society has grown used to the idea there are gangs and people will be killed, but it’s the inhumanity that crosses the line.” “The reality is we’re all living in a panic. You live with fear. I feel terrorized!” saidof Islip, N.Y. Photo credit: Getty Images