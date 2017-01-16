1 of 4
Forget about the moon landing being a hoax — some experts are declaring that the moon itself is a big space prop! They're also trying to warn potential miners on the moon that they could get a big surprise when they start digging and discover the moon's a hollow structure. Their consensus is that miners won't dig more than three miles down before finding that the moon is really a hideout for aliens.
NASA scientist Robin Brett has become a leading voice for questioning the moon's real purpose, declaring: “It seems easier to explain the non-existence of the Moon than its existence.” The speculation about the moon being a ship reportedly began back in 1969, when NASA purposely sent a lunar module into the moon at speeds meant to recreate a ton of TNT on Earth.
Ken Johnson, who ran the experiment for NASA, said that the moon sounded like a bell ringing — and "wobbled" as if “it had gigantic hydraulic damper struts inside it.” Now there's been serious scientific debate about whether the moon is hollow!
Other scientists add that Earth has the only moon in the solar system that's actually older than its host planet, and rotates our planet with a steadiness not found in other satellites. American astronomer Carl Sagan even once insisted: “A natural satellite cannot be a hollow object.” That has some scientists reconsidering African legends that the moon is home to extraterrestriala living beneath the moon's surface — and waiting to be discovered by space miners!
