1 of 4

Getty Images Getty Images Forget about the moon landing being a hoax — some experts are declaring that the moon itself is a big space prop! They're also trying to warn potential miners on the moon that they could get a big surprise when they start digging and discover the moon's a hollow structure. Their consensus is that miners won't dig more than three miles down before finding that the moon is really a hideout for aliens.

Getty Images Getty Images NASA scientist Robin Brett has become a leading voice for questioning the moon's real purpose, declaring: “It seems easier to explain the non-existence of the Moon than its existence.” The speculation about the moon being a ship reportedly began back in 1969, when NASA purposely sent a lunar module into the moon at speeds meant to recreate a ton of TNT on Earth.

Getty Images Getty Images Ken Johnson, who ran the experiment for NASA, said that the moon sounded like a bell ringing — and "wobbled" as if “it had gigantic hydraulic damper struts inside it.” Now there's been serious scientific debate about whether the moon is hollow!