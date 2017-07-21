Monster Mom’s Sole Survivor Daughter Tells All

Isabel Martinez laughed in court after murdering her husband and four of her children in a savage attack — and now the 9-year-old sole survivor has spoken out about her murderous mom!

Diana Romero was the only one of Martinez's daughters to survive being stabbed by her mother, and has told authorities that her maniacal mom told her she was “going to the sky to see Jesus!” Diana also recalled begging for her life before her mother repeatedly hacked away at her!

Martinez, however, is insisting that she's innocent while being held in prison at Gwinnet County, Ga. — although law enforcement insiders say that she told detectives about feeling possessed by a “devil-like spirit” on the same day of the multiple murders.

911 calls show Martinez calling police and blaming the slaughter on an anonymous "friend" of the family. Diana remains hospitalized from her wounds, with neighbors having started a GoFundMe page for the brave girl.