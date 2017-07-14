Teens Arrested After Filming Sexual Assault

Three teens were arrested for assaulting a woman in Mississippi — after they broadcast their own evidence of the sick act in a shocking video!

Officers with the Gulfport Police Department have charged 19-year-old Haleigh Alexis Hudson along with Kadari Booker and Ezzie Johnson, both 17, with the vicious attack on the 23-year-old victim. Cops learned about the crime when the video was streamed on Facebook and received over 4,000 views!

The disturbing video is 15 minutes long and has a man standing over a woman as she's forced to perform oral sex, and is then briefly joined by another female — with the action later moving to another room. The first woman is ordered to perform another sex act — as her assailants say they want more people watching the video!

The horrific case is just the latest in disturbing live Facebook broadcasts of sickening crimes — including the rape of a 15-year-old in Chicago. Records showed that at least 40 people had watched the video without reporting the crime.