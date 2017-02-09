1 of 6

MEGA MEGA Mischa Barton ended up in a mental ward after a breakdown on Jan. 25, 2017 — but that hasn't stopped the troubled actress from boozing it up through the night! The National ENQUIRER caught the former star of "The O.C." looking rough while drinking at a bar in West Hollywood. The hard-living actress didn't seem to be keeping a close eye on her drinks, either, despite claiming that her recent tragic breakdow n was really the result of someone secretly drugging her in a bar!

MEGA MEGA Longtime friends had previously told The ENQUIRER that Mischa had ended up broke while indulging in booze and drugs. They only grew more alarmed after the beauty was hauled off by cops after being found screaming in the back fence of her humble backyard. "Oh my God, it’s over. I feel it, and it’s angry,” she shouted — adding: “Oh, my mother. I always knew it. Oh, you f--king witch! I knew it. What a witch. I was right, I was right.”

MEGA MEGA Mischa was later released after being held in custody — and portrayed herself as a victim afterwards, saying: “This is a lesson to all young women out there: be aware of your surroundings.” RadarOnline , however, soon found pathetic text messages from Mischa that showed her begging for drugs while boasting of her cocaine connections. Her pals, meanwhile, complain that Mischa refuses to get help!

MEGA MEGA The ENQUIRER caught Mischa frustrating coworkers with her erratic behavior on the set of "Law & Order: SVU" in 2010 — while she was attempting a comeback after a 2007 bust on DUI and drug possession. By 2016. concerned insiders reported that the actress was essentially homeless and broke. “Mischa is in denial,” a spy told The ENQUIRER. “She thinks that if she doesn’t open letters from banks and attorneys chasing owed credit, then they’ll go away.”

MEGA MEGA The insiders added that Mischa was refusing to live in her Beverly Hills mansion — which was finally foreclosed on in Sept. 2016. By then, a recent payday from “Dancing With the Stars” had been spent to settle a lawsuit, with Mischa sued after she failed to show up on the set of a film that had her under contract.