Mischa Barton is a hardcore druggie groveling for a fix — but the former star of "The O.C." is still in denial after cops dragged her to the psych ward! RadarOnline.com has unearthed tragic text messages that show the troubled star begging for a long list of hardcore drugs. "I would kiss your face for a couple Xanax and some Norcos," pleads Mischa, ready to indulge in pain pills and sedatives before her humiliating arrest.
RadarOnline also catches Mischa bragging about her cocaine connections, and reveals shocking suggestions that the embattled blonde is also injecting drugs into her system. It all adds up to even more concerns about Mischa, who was only 17 when she surfed to fame on the hit series “The O.C.” As reported by The National ENQUIRER, Mischa's bad habits have now left her broke and surfing on people's coaches.
“Mischa is in denial,” a spy whispered to The ENQUIRER. “She thinks that if she doesn’t open letters from banks and attorneys chasing owed credit, then they’ll go away.” Her mansion in Beverly Hills went into foreclosure in Sept. 2016, and concerned friends were already speaking out about her downward spiral!
“People might think she’s turned her life around because she isn’t falling out of nightclubs, but behind closed doors she’s a complete wreck,” sighed the insider — adding that Mischa's $200,000 payday from a stint on “Dancing With the Stars” was quickly spent after Mischa lost a lawsuit accusing her of failing to appear on set for a movie.
Mischa has been insisting that she hadn't knowingly taken drugs when the cops dragged her away on Jan. 26 — saying that she was slipped the psychoactive drug GBH in a drink while celebrating her 31st birthday. “The last few years have been a living hell” lamented the friend, “but, somehow, Mischa acts like everything is fine!”
