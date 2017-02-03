1 of 6
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Troubled actress Mischa Barton stepped out in L.A. after a humiliating mental breakdown — and picked up some wine while insisting she'd been drugged! The National ENQUIRER has previously covered how the former star of "The O.C." has been caught in a downward spiral, hitting a new low after cops hauled her off to a mental hospital after a humiliating arrest on Jan. 26! Now friends insist that she's "in denial," as she told reporters that she was drugged!
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Hollywood cops were called to take Mischa away after the half-naked beauty was seen "making incoherent statements that made absolutely no sense" in public. Since then, Mischa's insisted that doctors told her she'd been slipped the intoxicating drug GHB while she was drinking to celebrate her 31st birthday. Disgusted pals, however, told RadarOnline that the troubled actress "has been on this downward spiral for years!”
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Mischa's shopping list included a bottle of white wine, a bottle of Martinelli's cider, paper towels and ice cream cones — plus a further denial when a cameraman asked her if she'd really been drugged. "Yeah," she replied. "I don't want to talk about it." Insiders, however, are speaking out about their tragic pal.
InStar
InStar
“I was with [Mischa] a few times in the past year or so," a source told Radar. "One time was at a dinner party, and she was doing mushrooms! Not the kind you eat, either!...Then, just two weeks later, she was at a bar in NYC and smoking pot and doing coke. She was openly using her hand to snort coke off of in this tiny space!”
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
In Sept. of 2016, The ENQUIRER caught Mischa staggering the streets of Los Angeles while other stars were attending the Emmy Awards! A judge had just hit Mischa with a $200,000 ruling after she was successfully taken to court for blowing off the filming of a romantic comedy — with insiders saying that had left her broke, with the payment wiping out her recent "Dancing With the Stars" payday.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
“Mischa is in denial,” said one distressed pal. “She thinks that if she doesn’t open letters from banks and attorneys chasing owed credit, then they’ll go away!”
X
Share this: