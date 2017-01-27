1 of 11
Mischa Barton was high on drugs when the former star of "The O.C." was hauled off to a mental hospital during a humiliating arrest on Jan. 26! Hollywood cops called to the scene reported that the half-naked beauty had been "making incoherent statements that made absolutely no sense" Now disgusted pals have told RadarOnline that the troubled actress "has been on this downward spiral for years” — and are speaking out about Mischa's self-destructive behavior!
“I was with [Mischa] a few times in the past year or so," a source told Radar. "One time was at a dinner party, and she was doing mushrooms! Not the kind you eat, either!...Then, just two weeks later, she was at a bar in NYC and smoking pot and doing coke. She was openly using her hand to snort coke off of in this tiny space!”
As previously covered by The National ENQUIRER, Mischa has concerned friends with her troubling behavior before hitting this frightening new low! In Sept. of 2016, The ENQUIRER caught Mischa staggering the streets of Los Angeles while other stars were attending the Emmy Awards! A judge had just hit Mischa with a $200,000 ruling after she was successfully taken to court for blowing off the filming of a romantic comedy.
Alarmed friends confessed at the time that Mischa Barton was already in a dark downward spiral! Her concerned pals told The ENQUIRER that Mischa — whose last big payday was on "Dancing With the Stars" — was practically homeless! “Mischa is in denial,” said one distressed insider. “She thinks that if she doesn’t open letters from banks and attorneys chasing owed credit, then they’ll go away!”
The pal added that Mischa ended up in an apartment after her Hollywood home went into foreclosure in 2016. Her new Volkswagen had been repossessed earlier that year. The judge's ruling also effectively ate up the $200,000 payday that Mischa got from her stint on “Dancing With the Stars.”
This isn't the first time the troubled actress has been committed, either — with The ENQUIRER on the scene when she was on an involuntary psychiatric hold in 2009. “I really hope this is the wake up call she needs,” said Radar’s source. “She has a horrible relationship with her mom — she’s pretty much alone in LA. She’s broke and hasn’t been able to get it together to start making money again. Every time she attempts any sort of comeback, she ends up shooting herself in the foot — and not being able to follow through!”
