Miranda Lambert launched her comeback tour with a shocking confession — admitting that one new song was inspired by heavy drinking after her divorce from Blake Shelton. The country diva took the stage at Joe’s Bar in Chicago on January 24, and told the crowd: “I got divorced, so I started drinking a little extra.” That was Miranda's way of setting up the song “Ugly Lights” from her new album The Weight of These Wings — which came with an ugly story!
“Anyways,” continued Miranda, “I found myself in Midtown in Nashville three nights in a row at like last call and with the lights coming on, and I’m still sitting there. So I wrote a song about it.” She then began to croon the song's heartbreaking lyrics, which include: “I sit and watch the whiskey pour/The married man/The exit door.”
It was a touching admission as Blake's ex moves on with new boyfriend Anderson East — and it comes just a year after The National ENQUIRER caught her making another shocking onstage confession in Jan. 2016! She was onstage at the Nashville Winery in Jan. 2016 when Miranda introduced a new song called "Scars" — while telling the audience: “Oh, God, I hope I don’t cry when I sing it!”
Miranda then added that she had “went through a really sh--ty 2015!” But she's sounding in better shape for what should be a big comeback year — after dropping 45 pounds to get ready for the new tour. Miranda hasn't given up drinking, though, saying: “There’s still nothing I love more than a bag of Cheetos, and I won’t give up vodka!”
