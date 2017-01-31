“Anyways,” continued Miranda, “I found myself in Midtown in Nashville three nights in a row at like last call and with the lights coming on, and I’m still sitting there. So I wrote a song about it.” She then began to croon the song's heartbreaking lyrics, which include: “I sit and watch the whiskey pour/The married man/The exit door.”

Miranda then added that she had “went through a really sh--ty 2015!” But she's sounding in better shape for what should be a big comeback year — after dropping 45 pounds to get ready for the new tour. Miranda hasn't given up drinking, though, saying: “There’s still nothing I love more than a bag of Cheetos, and I won’t give up vodka!”