Pregnant Mindy Kaling Dosen’t Know Who The Father Is, Claims Source

Mindy Kaling is starting a whole new project — motherhood — the only trouble is, she isn’t sure which of her boyfriends put the bun in her oven, claims a source! Photo credit: Getty Images

The ENQUIRER, "Mindy doesn't exactly know who the father is!" 38-year-old Mindy was spotted around town sporting what appeared to be a pronounced baby bump. While dining out, she clinked glasses with her date several times but she toasted with nothing but water. The National ENQUIRER is the first outlet to reveal Mindy's pregnancy — which the actress has kept a secret. But the same source who exclusively outed Mindy's pending motherhood also told, "Mindy doesn't exactly know who the father is!"

“It’s very unusual for Mindy not to drink wine, especially if she has something to celebrate,” said the source. Yet while Mindy may be 100 percent on board with a baby, settling down may not be part of the picture. Her career has been white hot since “The Office.” In addition to “The Mindy Project” getting renewed for a sixth season, she’s got two new flicks, “Ocean’s Eight” (pictured) and “A Wrinkle in Time,” on tap. And one of the perks of fame has been guys galore! Photo credit: Getty Images

B.J. Novak, her fierce flirtation with New Jersey “Mindy’s been having a blast, meeting and dating new men all the time,” dished the source. “In fact, her M.O. has always been to love ’em and leave ’em!” There’s her on-off fling with, her fierce flirtation with New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker (fully documented on social media) and the as-yet-unidentified dude she shared a romantic meal with recently! “Her love life has been all over the place and she can’t pin a particular guy to the time of conception,” said the source. “So this is a hot mess!” Photo credit: Getty Images