1 of 5
Getty Images
Getty Images
Miley Cyrus is keeping her word about leaving America after Donald Trump won the White House! The pop diva was just one of many celebs who declared that they've leave the country if Donald won the 2016 presidential election. Miley originally went on social media to give a teary explanation why she was planning to stay in the USA after Trump beat out Hillary Clinton, but now she's ready to make the big move — unlike fellow sour stars like Barbra Streisand, Amy Schumer and Cher!
Getty Images
Getty Images
RadarOnline.com has the scoop on Miley's new plan to join her fiancé Liam Hemsworth back in his native Australia, after a season of feuding on "The Voice" with Adam Levine! “Miley has been offered an extremely lucrative deal to be a judge on 'The Voice' in Australia for Season 6,” a source close to the pop star revealed.
Getty Images
Getty Images
That's after Miley cussed up a storm during the election, going to social media to proclaim: “Honestly, f-ck this sh!t! I am moving if this is my President! (I don’t say things I don’t mean!).” Fortunately, Miley's longtime love Liam is also ready to leave the country!
Getty Images
Getty Images
“He has been itching to return home to Australia for quite some time now,” the insider told Radar — after the Australian actor failed to match his brother Chris Hemsworth in taking over Hollywood. Liam was stuck starring in a series of box-office bombs, including this summer's big disappointment of "Independence Day: Resurgence."
Getty Images
Getty Images
But not everyone's happy to see Miley standing by her political principles. “Miley’s mom really does not want her leaving," added the source, "but she is going to go where the money is!”
X