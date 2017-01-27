The first season had Mannix working at a high-tech detective agency, but the series thrived when the producers made him a more traditional private eye. He was joined by his secretary Peggy, played by Gail Fisher — who became the first African-American woman to win an Emmy.

"When I was discovered by a producer in the early 1950s," said the Armenian-Irish actor, "every star had to have an easy name to pronounce. They told me everybody got another name when they entered films, and at the time it was true. I became 'Touch' Connors. I tried it for a while, but it was too outlandish — and in 1956, I changed 'Touch' to 'Mike.' In retrospect, I wish I had taken the chance and stuck to my real name!"