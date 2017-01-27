1 of 4
Mike Connors, who thrilled TV viewers in the lead role of "Mannix" for eight seasons, passed away on January 26, 2017, at the age of 91. Connors, who first caught the eyes of Hollywood agents as a college basketball star at UCLA, became a major star as private detective Joe Mannix when the series debuted in 1967.
The first season had Mannix working at a high-tech detective agency, but the series thrived when the producers made him a more traditional private eye. He was joined by his secretary Peggy, played by Gail Fisher — who became the first African-American woman to win an Emmy.
Connors passed away from leukemia, and told The National ENQUIRER that his only regret was the name that would end up on his tombstone! ""My real name is different," said Connors, who was born as Krekor Ohanian. "It's unique. People remember it faster because it's so strange. The name 'Mike Connors' is so normal and so common that it's very forgettable."
"When I was discovered by a producer in the early 1950s," said the Armenian-Irish actor, "every star had to have an easy name to pronounce. They told me everybody got another name when they entered films, and at the time it was true. I became 'Touch' Connors. I tried it for a while, but it was too outlandish — and in 1956, I changed 'Touch' to 'Mike.' In retrospect, I wish I had taken the chance and stuck to my real name!"
