michelle rodriguez saint-tropez

Fun In The Sun!

Michelle Rodríguez In Saint-Tropez

'Fast and Furious' actress frolicking on the beach!

By
michelle rodriguez saint-tropez
View gallery 7
Mega

 

 

 

Michelle Rodríguez In Saint-Tropez
1 of 7
Michelle Rodríguez has some 'fast and furious' fun on the beach in Saint-Tropez over Independence Day weekend!

Photo credit: Mega

Michelle Rodríguez has some 'fast and furious' fun on the beach in Saint-Tropez over Independence Day weekend!

Photo credit: Mega

Michelle Rodríguez has some 'fast and furious' fun on the beach in Saint-Tropez over Independence Day weekend!

Photo credit: Mega

Michelle Rodríguez has some 'fast and furious' fun on the beach in Saint-Tropez over Independence Day weekend!

Photo credit: Mega

Michelle Rodríguez has some 'fast and furious' fun on the beach in Saint-Tropez over Independence Day weekend!

Photo credit: Mega

Michelle Rodríguez has some 'fast and furious' fun on the beach in Saint-Tropez over Independence Day weekend!

Photo credit: Mega

Michelle Rodríguez has some 'fast and furious' fun on the beach in Saint-Tropez over Independence Day weekend!

Photo credit: Mega

Comments