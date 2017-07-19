Michael Jackson’s Secret Nude Kiddie Stash Exposed

Michael Jackson ordered videos of naked children from a nudie magazine — and ordered videos of naked children from a nudie magazine — and The National ENQUIRER has obtained evidence including photographs of the publication! Photo credit: Getty Images

The magazine, titled "Naturally," advertised lurid videos of naked youths, nudist families and a nude adult man posing with two naked boys — and all of them were personally ordered by the King of Pop, according to a former member of his management team.

Vincent Amen, who worked for Michael in 2003 and even lived at the superstar’s infamous Neverland Ranch, provided The ENQUIRER with the magazine and confirmed Michael ordered the nude tapes.

According to Vincent, he found the magazine while organizing the documents of Michael’s management team after the group relocated to New York City in the early fall of 2003. The magazine was in a bag given to him by a longtime friend of the “Thriller” singer, Vincent said.

Two pages in the magazine advertised “fall 1999 video releases.” One eye-popping film, titled “Nudist Youth Weekend,” described its contents as: “It’s off to the mountains for this nudist youth group to enjoy a weekend of fresh air and fun.”

Another video, titled “Fathers-Sons and Friends,” was touted to explore “the love between dads and sons.” A third jaw-dropper, “Profile: Euro-Nudist Families #3,” was advertised as featuring a visit to four nudist families and showed a disturbing image of an adult male and two young boys, all nude, with one boy sitting in the man’s lap!

“It’s not quite child porn — but it seems to come as close as possible without going over the line,” said one source who viewed the material. The source also confirmed the man-child tape was “quite representative” of other evidence Santa Barbara, Calif., police found during a raid in Neverland in November 2003.

According to Vincent, some of the video listings were circled with black marker. Back in 2003, he asked Michael’s friend — who’d given him the bag with the magazine inside — about the videos. The pal confirmed the magazine was Michael’s and said the “Beat It” singer had used a marker to personally circle some of the videos he’d wanted to order, Vincent said.

Jay Fahy. “He told me that Michael used to watch the videos during a ‘phase ,’” Vincent revealed. “He wasn’t specific about when that phase actually occurred.” When contacted by The ENQUIRER, the pal denied Vincent’s account. After discussing the videos with the man, a shaken Vincent hired an attorney, the late

Tom Sneddon, The two men contacted Santa Barbara District Attorney who was prosecuting Michael on child molestation charges . Vincent had been named an unindicted co-conspirator in the case, and during a meeting with Tom, he said he disclosed “what I found in the bag and told him what he had told me.”

On Dec. 30. 2004, Vincent was given immunity in the case. Vincent’s evidence echoes pornographic items found in the sickening trove of evidence removed from Neverland, sources said.

In a report, police alleged Michael had used videos “for the purpose of grooming young boys” — in other words, to get them interested in sex and reduce their inhibitions. Vincent also provided The ENQUIRER with an invoice for seven “children’s mannequins” — underage sex dolls. Photo credit: Getty Images