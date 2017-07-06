Michael Douglas — Back From The Brink Of Death

Michael's currently grown out his facial hair for a return to playing Hank Pym in the upcoming comic-book movie "Ant-Man and the Wasp," and even seemed to have put on weight while looking preppy with a pink sweater.
Michael and Catharine had their children Dylan and Carys along for the night out at the Nobu restaurant in Malibu — while Michael's jailbird son Cameron was missing in action, despite getting cleared to visit his 100-year-old grandfather Kirk Douglas despite having violated parole!
But despite looking less sickly than in recent months, Michael still reportedly seemed tired towards the end of the evening — and in need of some rest!
