Michael Douglas — Back From The Brink Of Death

Actor's rare night out with his teenagers!

Michael Douglas and wife Catherine Zeta-Jones were caught on a rare night out with their teens in two — as the ailing actor looked healthier than he has in ages!

  Michael's currently grown out his facial hair for a return to playing Hank Pym in the upcoming comic-book movie "Ant-Man and the Wasp," and even seemed to have put on weight while looking preppy with a pink sweater.

Michael and Catharine had their children Dylan and Carys along for the night out at the Nobu restaurant in Malibu — while Michael's jailbird son Cameron was missing in action, despite getting cleared to visit his 100-year-old grandfather Kirk Douglas despite having violated parole!

But despite looking less sickly than in recent months, Michael still reportedly seemed tired towards the end of the evening — and in need of some rest!

