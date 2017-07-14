Sicko Drug Dealer Confesses To Multiple Murders

Mentally-ill man Cosmo DiNardo has been arrested for killing four men in Pennsylvania before burning their bodies and throwing them in a shallow grave — and the pot-dealing killer says he had an accomplice!

Police say that the hulking DiNardo, 20, has confessed to the death of the four young men — Dean Finocchiaro, Mark Sturgis, Jimi Tar Patrick and Tom Meo — to avoid the death penalty. Three of the bodies were found on the DiNardo family farm, where police sources say DiNardo killed the men separately after they had traveled there to buy marijuana.

Jimi Tar Patrick had been missing since Weds., July 5, and the other three victims all disappeared the following Friday. At least some of the victims knew each other. Police had originally arrested DiNardo for trying to sell a car that belonged to one of his victims.

Meanwhile, FBI agents were digging deep ditches into the farmland to find the bodies. DiNardo's attorney, Paul Lang, said his client admitted to "his participation or commission in the murders of the four young men" — and reportedly told police that an accomplice helped him burn the bodies.

DiNardo had been arrested previously on gun charges, and court documents said that he was "known to be suffering from mental illness." Sources have claimed that DiNardo's behavior changed after he suffered brain damage from crashing while riding a dirt bike in late 2016.