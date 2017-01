The Menendez brothers shocked the world when the Hills brothers took a shotgun and blew away their parents in their Beverly Hills mansion. Lyle and Erik, respectively 21 and 18 years old at the time of the 1989 murders, later confessed after being charged with the crimes — and then claimed their dad Jose had sexually molested them while their mom, Kitty, ignored their plight while indulging in drugs! Now RadarOnline reveals how a cousin is backing their shocking claims as the pair get closer to a new trial!