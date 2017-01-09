A new addition to California law allows prisoners to appeal for a new trial if they originally weren't allowed to present evidence of abuse. When the brothers were finally convicted after a mistrial, the final judge didn't let the jury hear their claims about being molested.

Getty Images

Getty Images

Both brothers were given life sentences for charges of first-degree murder. Now they have a new shot at freedom, with some legal experts saying Lyle and Erik could end up back on the streets. New York defense attorney Gerald Allen told The ENQUIRER that any new evidence of abuse could "very well change the outcome, and result in an acquittal!”