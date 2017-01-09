1 of 5
The Menendez brothers shocked the world when the Hills brothers took a shotgun and blew away their parents in their Beverly Hills mansion. Lyle and Erik, respectively 21 and 18 years old at the time of the 1989 murders, later confessed after being charged with the crimes — and then claimed their dad Jose had sexually molested them while their mom, Kitty, ignored their plight while indulging in drugs! Now RadarOnline reveals how a cousin is backing their shocking claims as the pair get closer to a new trial!
The brothers initially hoped that police would believe the killings were related to organized crime. The shocking claims came out during their trial, and Radar's interview with their cousin, Diane Molen, has the outraged relative ready to swear in court to get Lyle and Erik out of jail. “If they were to go back on trial,” Diane told Radar, “I would absolutely testify on their behalf about the abuse!”
As earlier revealed by The National ENQUIRER, Lyle — who refers to himself as "the kid that did kill his parents" — recently gave an interview to ABC News as part of a new strategy to get them out of jail under a recent California ruling.
A new addition to California law allows prisoners to appeal for a new trial if they originally weren't allowed to present evidence of abuse. When the brothers were finally convicted after a mistrial, the final judge didn't let the jury hear their claims about being molested.
Both brothers were given life sentences for charges of first-degree murder. Now they have a new shot at freedom, with some legal experts saying Lyle and Erik could end up back on the streets. New York defense attorney Gerald Allen told The ENQUIRER that any new evidence of abuse could "very well change the outcome, and result in an acquittal!”
