Getty/Files Getty/Files Locked behind bars on life sentences, psycho parent-killers Lyle and Erik Menendez are making plans to walk the streets as free men — and their scheme involves talking to the media! ABC News will be airing a two-hour documentary called "Truth and Lies: The Menendez Brothers" on Thursday, Jan. 5 — with Lyle (at left) speaking from phone in an exclusive interview. But his new statements might be part of a strategy to exploit a legal loophole!

Getty/Files Getty/Files "My name is Lyle Menendez," says the murderer in the ABC interview. "I've been in prison for 26 years. I am the kid that did kill his parents, and no river of tears has changed that, and no amount of regret has changed it." But sources tell The National ENQUIRER t hat the "kid" — along with brother Erik — is planning a new trial, and they expect to win their freedom by claiming sexual abuse by their parents!

Files Files Lyle and Erik were, respectively, 21 and 18 years old when they took a shotgun and brutally blew away their parents Jose and Kitty in their Beverly Hills mansion. The family had spent the day before on a charted yacht, and the doomed couple believed that both of their children were out for the evening. Jose and Kitty were also each shot in the kneecap, with the brothers hoping that police would believe the killings were related to organized crime.

Getty Images Getty Images The two confessed to the murders after being arrested — with Erik's defense attorney later claiming that entertainment mogul Jose had repeatedly sexually abused his sons, and was enabled by his drug addict wife. After one mistrial, both brothers were given life sentences for charges of first-degree murder. Now the brothers are seeking a new trial because the final judge didn't let the jury hear their claims about being molested!