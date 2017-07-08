melanie griffith germany secret treatment

Mystery Mission!

Melanie Griffith’s Secret Sci-Fi Youth Serum

Wrinkly 'working girl' in Germany for treatment to beat death!

Getty Images

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Melanie Griffith’s Secret Sci-Fi Youth Serum
Melanie Griffith has turned to unproven and risky science in a desperate bid to live to 100!

Photo credit: Getty Images

The National ENQUIRER has learned plastic surgery junkie Melanie recently returned to the mysterious ACQUA Klinik in Germany for the second time in six months for stem cell treatments. Sources said Melanie — who turns 60 in August — checked in for another dose of a cutting-edge serum the clinic claims “will bring back the fullness and elasticity of your skin, minimize wrinkles and activate hair growth on your head.”

Photo credit: Starpress

A source close to the “Working Girl” star spilled, “Melanie is crazy about the treatment! “She’s convinced that the clinic’s special therapy actually turns back time!She believes it replenishes and rejuvenates her skin, using her own cells, so she looks young again!” The clinic offers the "Hollywood Aesthetics" program developed by Dr. Augustinus Bader, a professor of stem cell technology, who’s reportedly developed a miracle cure for aging! The program is touted as a groundbreaking system that reactivates “endogenous stem cells” and renews the skin via a “miracle” hydrogel.

Photo credit: Starpress

“Using an ointment instead of a scalpel to turn back the hands of time sounds tempting, especially for Melanie, who has been a victim of botched cosmetic procedures for years,” a snitch revealed. The once fresh-faced actress has admitted to having a breast lift and collagen injections. But Melanie, who has battled drug and booze demons, appears to have done much more, according to experts. “I believe she’s had both her upper and lower eyelids done, plus a brow lift and chin implant,” said plastic surgeon Dr. Brian Glatt.

Photo credit: Starpress

  Cosmetic surgeon Dr. Anthony Youn believes the four-time divorcée also had cheek enhancements, as well as plumping that’s left her with “duck lips.”Ex-husband Antonio Banderas has said he banned Melanie “from ever going to a cosmetic surgeon again. It is something we have agreed to for the sake of our marriage.” Although Melanie has insisted she quit going under the knife years ago, she split from the “Zorro” hunk in 2014.

Photo credit: Getty Images

 She has also claimed she had no clue how drastically cosmetic procedures had changed her face! "No, I didn't [realize] until people started saying, 'Oh, my God! What has she done?' I was so hurt," Melanie recalled. "I went to a different doctor, and he started dissolving all of this s--t that this other woman doctor had put in. Hopefully, I look more normal now."

Photo credit: Getty Images

  As The ENQUIRER has reported, Melanie and ex Don Johnson — parents of “Fifty Shades of Grey” star Dakota Johnson — reunited at the clinic in Leipzig on Jan. 19. But expert Dr. Gabe Mirkin, who hasn’t treated the star, warned Melanie could be sorely disappointed: “Unchanged stem cells by themselves have not been proven to cure disease or prolong lives.”  

Photo credit: Starpress

