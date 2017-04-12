1 of 3
Getty Images
Getty Images
Melania Trump has won a $3 million judgment against a newspaper that accused her of being a prostitute! The outraged First Lady went on the rampage after UK newspaper The Daily Mail published articles accusing President Trump's glamorous wife of selling herself to men while launching her modeling career in the 1990s. "We accept that these allegations about Mrs. Trump are not true," said a statement from the publishers, "and we retract and withdraw them." But it's just another triumph for Melania as she continues to blast back at her powerful detractors!
Getty Images
Getty Images
As earlier covered by The National ENQUIRER, longtime foe Rosie O'Donnell tried to attack President Trump by sending a message to Melania via social media — telling her to "flee" her marriage. Rosie had earlier sparked outrage on Twitter by sharing a video cruelly speculating about Donald and Melania’s 10-year-old son, Barron, possibly being autistic. Melania has also been mocked by Julia Louis Dreyfus and model Gigi Hadid — while a New York Times reporter was caught repeating the Mail's vicious smear!
Getty Images
Getty Images
Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski came to Melania's defense after reporting that a Times reporter had told another guest at a fashion event: “Melania is a hooker!” The reporter was later exposed as Jacob Bernstein — son of investigative reporter Carl Bernstein. He later released a groveling public apology. Melania tweeted her thanks to Emily, writing, “Applause to all women around the world who speak up, stand up and support other women.”
X
Share this: