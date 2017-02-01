1 of 3
Tamron Hall is out at 'The Today Show' — and is even leaving NBC News as sources say her bosses are making room for Megyn Kelly! The National ENQUIRER has learned an internal email announced Tamron was off the air immediately, and wouldn't even be continuing her duties at cable network MSNBC!
“Tamron Hall will be leaving NBC News and MSNBC when her contract expires this month," said the official announcement. "Yesterday was her last day as an anchor on both networks. Tamron is an exceptional journalist, we valued and enjoyed her work at ‘Today’ and MSNBC, and hoped that she would decide to stay. We are disappointed that she has chosen to leave, but we wish her all the best.”
As earlier reported by The ENQUIRER, there's been turmoil at 'Today' over rumors that Megyn would be given an hour on the morning show — with sources saying the former FOX News host was slated to land at the 9 a.m. slot that Tamron shared with Al Roker!The weatherman will be keeping his earlier hours on "Today" with Matt Lauer, and even acknowledged getting some hate mail over Megyn's potential hiring. "I enjoy hosting the 9 a.m. [hour]," said Al, "and while there’s some disappointment, it’s been a lot of fun — and change is part of the business."
