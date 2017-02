Getty Images

As earlier reported by The ENQUIRER, there's been turmoil at 'Today' over rumors that Megyn would be given an hour on the morning show — with sources saying the former FOX News host was slated to land at the 9 a.m. slot that Tamron shared with Al Roker!The weatherman will be keeping his earlier hours on "Today" with, and even acknowledged getting some hate mail over Megyn's potential hiring. "I enjoy hosting the 9 a.m. [hour]," said Al, "and while there’s some disappointment, it’s been a lot of fun — and change is part of the business."