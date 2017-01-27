1 of 4
"The Today Show" is in turmoil behind the scenes as Megyn Kelly's arrival creates even more vicious feuds! The New York Post's "Page Six" reporters claim that Megyn is now set to take over the third hour of "Today," with current host Tamron Hall already making plans to leave as her contract ends! It's a big break for Savannah Guthrie, who seems set to survive the latest shake-up!
With the departure of Tamron from "Today" in February, insiders say that Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford will take over the 9 a.m. hour — if Megyn is put in the 4th hour slot! Meanwhile, Al Roker still has the clout to stay on for the 7-to-9 a.m hours. But not everyone at "Today" is putting out the welcome mat for Megyn!
That's because current producers for the third hour are already reportedly getting pink slips. "People are pissed," said a "Page Six" source. "The third hour was beating every syndicated show across the board. They were in over their head and bit off more than they can chew when they hired Megyn!"
Meanwhile, Matt Lauer is sitting tight as the "Today" head honcho — after planned replacement Billy Bush was given the boot over infamous audio tape of him talking about women with Donald Trump. But insiders told The ENQUIRER that a battle is still brewing over dressing room space — with Kathie Lee and Hoda both eying the room left open with the departure of Natalie Morales!
