1 of 4

Getty Images Getty Images Al is already set to continue his earlier duties on "Today," with Tamron more likely to get the boot if Megnyn is hired for the morning schedule. That isn't keeping Al from using social media to get out a message that he's fighting for the 9 a.m. slot! He began with a post on Jan. 26, right before news broke of Megyn's possible move to "Today."

Getty Images Getty Images "Congrats to our #TODAY Show 9 am producers for producing the #1 morning show 7 weeks in a row," declared Al — just as those same producers were already reportedly getting pink slips from NBC executives! "People are pissed," a source told the New York Post's "Page Six" column. "The third hour was beating every syndicated show across the board!"