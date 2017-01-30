1 of 4
Getty Images
Getty Images
Al Roker isn't going quietly as the buzz builds about Megyn Kelly joining "The Today Show!" The National ENQUIRER previously reported how the former FOX News host is being pitched to start hosting an hour of the "Today" time slots. Insiders claim that executives want her replacing Tamron Hall and Al for the third hour at 9 a.m. — but Al is fighting back!
Getty Images
Getty Images
Al is already set to continue his earlier duties on "Today," with Tamron more likely to get the boot if Megnyn is hired for the morning schedule. That isn't keeping Al from using social media to get out a message that he's fighting for the 9 a.m. slot! He began with a post on Jan. 26, right before news broke of Megyn's possible move to "Today."
Getty Images
Getty Images
"Congrats to our #TODAY Show 9 am producers for producing the #1 morning show 7 weeks in a row," declared Al — just as those same producers were already reportedly getting pink slips from NBC executives! "People are pissed," a source told the New York Post's "Page Six" column. "The third hour was beating every syndicated show across the board!"
Getty/Files
Getty/Files
But it looks like NBC is still determined to fit Megyn into "Today." Al is refusing to ignore the rumors, too — even posting some hate mail about Tamron and Al being replaced by Megyn. "Have a great day!" he responded!
X
Share this: