McKayla Maroney went to social media to blast the perverted doctor who molested the gold-medal gymnast as a young girl — just hours before her team participated in the 2012 London Olympics!

The beloved athlete — who famously smirked while settling for a silver medal in the 2012 Olympics — was inspired by actresses accusing Oscar-winning producer Harvey Weinstein of multiple sexual assaults. "This is not just happening in Hollywood," McKayla wrote. "I was molested by Dr. Larry Nassar, the team doctor for the U.S. Women's National Gymnastics Team and Olympic Team."

As revealed by The National ENQUIRER in Aug. 2016, the sport's national body — responsible for the care and training of the Olympic gymnast team — ignored shocking charges of sexual abuse against at least 50 coaches. "It all started when I was 13 years old," said McKayla — adding: "It didn't end until I left the sport!"

"It happened in London before my team and I won the gold medal," said McKayla. She also revealed that "the scariest night of my life happened when I was 15 years old. I had flown all day and night with the team to get to Tokyo."

"He'd given me a sleeping pill for the flight," she continued, "and the next thing I know, I was all alone with him in his hotel room getting a treatment." Nassar is currently behind bars in Michigan after being busted for possession of child pornography in July 2017.