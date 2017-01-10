1 of 8

Emergency responders were repeatedly called to Mary's estate during 2016, where the 80-year-old legend (seen here in 2003) has been battling a host of deadly conditions — including a brain tumor, type 1 diabetes, blindness, pneumonia and bone-busting falls. On March 3, the actress' estranged husband, Dr. Robert Levine, called paramedics when the star was having "abdominal pain." The 911 dispatch came in at 1:08 p.m. as a "casualty — medical," with an ambulance arriving at her Greenwich, Conn., estate 18 minutes later.

Two weeks earlier, Levine sent medics rushing to his wife's side when she experienced difficulty breathing, a report states. Just a year before, ambulances showed up at her home two days in a row! Mary was "conscious" and "breathing," but requested an evaluation by medics. But despite the presence of her husband at the mansion during the emergencies, Mary's marriage has become increasingly rocky as her medical conditions worsened.

The couple is now so estranged that Levine doesn't usually reside at the stately $12 million home. He's also been involved in two troublesome "domestic incident" calls — one when he refused to leave the house, and another when he made a "vailed [sic] threat as he left the house" following a "verbal dispute."

Mary has been so miserable over her agonizing and helpless situation, a source says the exhausted star begged friends and family: "I'm ready ... just let me die," at a small gathering for her birthday a year ago. Other calls uncovered exclusively by The ENQUIRER came after crippling falls that left Mary with a broken collarbone and fractured ribs, and another where she was found semiconscious.

Mary has also been plagued by kidney disease and heart disease and displays symptoms of Alzheimer's. In May 2011, docs cut out a benign brain tumor that had wrapped around her optic nerve. She had emergency surgery two days later to stop bleeding in her brain. On a Jan. 19, 2014, call, she was described in the report as an "elderly female … confused due to old age."

Mary had been "under continuous care of an aide throughout this evening," according to the report. "Due to lack of medication, Moore was confused and disoriented. Medication was given by the aide and Moore was calmed and put into bed for the evening."