Getty/Files Getty/Files Dick Van Dyke and Mary Tyler Moore looked like the perfect couple on "The Dick Van Dyke Show" — with the legendary funnyman finally confessing that they really were secretly in love. Mary admitted to the TV couple's private passions, as well, despite the relationship being doomed to go unfulfilled! TV sweetheartsandlooked like the perfect couple on "The Dick Van Dyke Show" — with the legendary funnyman finally confessing that they really were secretly in love. Mary admitted to the TV couple's private passions, as well, despite the relationship being doomed to go unfulfilled!

In earlier interviews, Dick tried to downplay the offstage attraction, saying: "I think we may have had a crush on each other. We used to break up laughing. We had a terrible time the first year, looking at each other on the set and starting to laugh. A psychologist told me that's a sign of an attraction." Mary, however, confessed that the mutual attraction heated up to Rob and Laura Petrie really having the hots for each other!

Getty Images Getty Images There was a powerful "sexual tension" between them, said Mary, noting that the laughing was "how you release it." At the time, however, Dick had already started a family with his first wife Marjorie. Mary had married television executive Grant Tinker, who was at her side to launch MTM Productions before breaking her heart.

Carl Reiner and Rose Marie was the happiest time of his life. "It was a joy," Van Dyke said. "I looked forward to coming to work every day. That was the best five years of my life because it wasn't work." The stars managed to put aside their feelings by acting more "like brother and sister," explained Dick, who insists that being with Mary and costars likeandwas the happiest time of his life. "It was a joy," Van Dyke said. "I looked forward to coming to work every day. That was the best five years of my life because it wasn't work."

Getty Images Getty Images till, the actor admitted that — like Mary — he was also hiding an addiction to alcohol through the years. "[Marjorie and I] would sit up until three or four in the morning, talking and drinking in the bar at our home, night after night, quart after quart of bourbon," Dick recalled. Mary added that Dick "never, ever drank on the set."